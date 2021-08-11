Former Cowboys, Packers Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Agrees to 49ers Contract

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a contract with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

San Francisco has been dealing with injuries at the position with Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore both on the physically unable to perform list. The team hosted several safeties Tuesday, including Clinton-Dix, Clayton Geathers, Bradley McDougald and Andrew Sendejo, per Field Yates of ESPN.

The team decided to sign Clinton-Dix, who missed the entire 2020 season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys after training camp.

The 28-year-old has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Washington Football Team and Chicago Bears since he was taken in the first round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in all 96 possible regular-season games over the next six seasons, making 90 starts.

Clinton-Dix was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after totaling 80 tackles and five interceptions.

During his last regular-season action in 2019, the safety totaled 78 tackles and two interceptions for the Bears, returning one pick for a touchdown.

Clinton-Dix's experience, including seven postseason games, should be valuable for a team that is suddenly extremely thin at the position. Tartt has started every game he has played over the past four years with San Francisco, but injuries have led to 28 missed games in this stretch.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also recently indicated the 29-year-old will remain out with his recent toe injury.

"Not moving very fast right now," Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, he hasn't been out there. I know he missed some time with COVID. I don't know how long he's going to stay on PUP, but I don't see him coming back anytime soon right now."

It could lead to immediate playing time for Clinton-Dix with San Francisco set to begin its preseason Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.