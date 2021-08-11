Former WFT QB Alex Smith Reportedly Joins ESPN as NFL Analyst

AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith will reportedly join ESPN as a studio analyst for the 2021 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Smith won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award last season with the Washington Football Team but announced his retirement in April after 16 years in the NFL.

According to Marchand, the 37-year-old will begin in a part-time position across ESPN shows, including Monday Night NFL Countdown, but it could blossom into a larger role.

Smith also reportedly tried out for Fox and CBS but didn't land a spot with either broadcast network.

The 2005 No. 1 overall pick spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team, earning three Pro Bowl selections.

The veteran's career appeared to be over after a devastating 2018 leg injury that required 17 surgeries. He also suffered a life-threatening infection following one of the procedures. After missing all of 2019, he worked his way back in 2020 and led Washington to a 5-1 record as a starter. The production was enough to help the squad win the NFC East one year after it finished last with a 3-13 record.

After being released in the offseason, Smith had some opportunities to return to the field, including a reported contract offer from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. This could have reunited him with coach Urban Meyer from his college days at Utah, but he instead chose retirement.

Smith is now set to begin a new career in front of the camera.