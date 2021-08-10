Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Monday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Regional baseball continued to whittle down the Little League World Series field Monday as a few more teams moved one step closer to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For the second consecutive day, all eight regions were in action. That resulted in a number of highlight-reel plays, home runs and walk-offs with teams around the country looking to take the LLWS away from Louisiana.

Here’s a look at where things stand after 13 more contests Monday.

(Note: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, play is restricted to teams based in the United States for the 2021 LLWS.)

2021 Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes Region

Hinsdale LL (Illinois) def. Warren County South LL (Kentucky), 5-1

Taylor North LL (Michigan) def. Brownsburg LL (Indiana), 9-1

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mid-Atlantic Region

Toms River East LL (New Jersey) def. Montgomery County LL (Maryland), 3-1

Upper Providence LL (Pennsylvania) def. Colonie LL (New York), 11-3

Midwest Region

Fargo LL (North Dakota) def. J L Hutchinson Baseball LL (Kansas), 6-5

New England Region

Manchester LL (Connecticut) def. Essex Town LL (Vermont), 3-1

Peabody West LL (Massachusetts) def. Saco/Dayton LL (Maine), 3-0

Northwest Region

Boulder Arrowhead LL (Montana) def. West Valley LL (Idaho), 6-5

Southeast Region

Nolensville LL (Tennessee) def. Northwood LL (South Carolina), 8-3

Martin County North LL (Florida) def. Columbus Northern LL (Georgia), 4-0

Southwest Region

Wylie LL (Texas West) def. North Boulder LL (Colorado), 3-0

West Region

Petaluma National LL (Northern California) def. Queen Creek LL (Arizona), 11-0

Honolulu LL (Hawaii) def. Summerlin South LL (Nevada), 7-6

Full bracket and box scores via LLWS

Monday Highlights

The most dramatic ending of the day came from the Midwest Region, where Kansas squandered leads of 2-0 and 5-3 in a 6-5 loss to North Dakota. After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth inning, Fargo LL came back to score three in the bottom of the third, winning on an walk-off single to center field from Peyton Amsbaugh to score Dylan Salberg from second base.

Montana pulled off a similar feat in its 6-5 win, but only needed one run in the sixth inning to walk off Idaho. After going down 3-1 in the first, Montana rallied back to tie the game at 3-3 in the third before giving up a run in both the top of the fourth and top of the fifth. That's when Boulder Arrowhead LL took control for good, plating two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie things again at five.

That's when things got weird.

The bottom of the sixth began with Jaxon King singling to left before advancing to third on a passed ball with Oliver Prill at the plate. Prill would go on to ground out to second, leaving his teammate on third with one out. What brought King home for the winning run was a wild pitch to Zach McDonald in the next at-bat.

On a 2-1 count, King bolted home as soon as the ball got away and ended things before Idaho could begin to regroup.

Not every game required such dramatics Monday.

Texas West punched its ticket to Williamsport by holding Colorado to just one hit as Dylan Regala and Myles McCarty combined for 10 strikeouts in the 3-0 win.

Northern California had an even easier time getting past Arizona. Petaluma National LL won 11-0 in four innings. The California kids scored one in the first, three in the second, six in the third and another run in fourth for good measure.

The top four hitters in California's lineup combined for nine hits and eight runs scored. Giovanni Castaing led the way, going 3-for-3 with four RBI.

Regional play continues Tuesday with all eight conferences back in action as the LLWS marches back to Williamsport.