Marlins' Lewis Brinson Says He Still Hears Slur After Rockies' 'Dinger' Explanation

For Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, what may ultimately prove to be an innocuous situation doesn't erase the abuse he encounters elsewhere away from the diamond.

The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday they were investigating what was initially believed to be a fan using the N-word while Brinson was at the plate. The Rockies followed up to say the fan in question had been calling toward their mascot, Dinger.

Brinson told reporters if that's the case, he's "sorry for the backlash and unnecessary attention [the fan is] getting right now." However, he added that seeing the N-word directed toward him is a very real occurrence:

"They don't show their face and don't tag themselves on their posts or the DM they send me, but I do get it, once a month, twice a month. I know other Black players get it more. We do get called the n-word on social media. It's disgusting. We see it and try to block it out, but it's a disgusting, degrading word that brings nothing but hate and cowardliness.

"There's no place for it. It does happen and I don't want to just throw that under the rug. I want everybody to know that it does happen to Black players, quite often, way too often."

