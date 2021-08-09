Report: Igor Shesterkin, Rangers Reach $22.7M Contract; Record for Goalie's 2nd Deal

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

It only took one year for the New York Rangers to find a replacement in net for Henrik Lundqvist. Now the franchise is making sure that solution is locked in for the next few years.

According to The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Igor Shesterkin is re-upping with the Rangers for four years, $22.67 million—a record deal for a goaltender's second contract.

Shesterkin signed a two-year entry-level deal with New York in 2019 and quickly outplayed his contract. In 35 games last season, the Russian allowed 2.62 goals per game with a 91.6 save percentage. Still just 25 years old, there's plenty of reason to believe Shesterkin will continue to improve over the duration of his new deal as the Rangers continue to rebuild.

For the Rangers to find their goaltender of the future so quickly after the departure of Lundqvist will certainly help speed that process up.

Lundqvist manned the crease in Madison Square Garden for 15 years, winning the Vezina Trophy for the 2011-12 season and making the All-Star Game five times. He left the Rangers with a career 91.8 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average.

Now Shesterkin gets a chance to make his own mark on Broadway.

The Rangers have not advanced past the first round of the postseason since 2016-17—a streak that could come to an end rather quickly as the franchise locks up its new core. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow are under contract through 2027, Artemi Panarin is signed through 2026 alongside Jacob Trouba and the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, Alexis Lafreniere, is still on a rookie deal until he becomes a restricted free agent in 2023.

In a Metropolitan Division that features other rebuilding clubs like the New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, that may be more than enough to contend for a postseason spot in the near future.

All that's left for Shesterkin to prove is that he can be the playoff goaltender who leads the Rangers to a Stanley Cup for the first time since 1994—something Lundqvist was unable to do over his 15 years in New York.