Report: Spencer Dinwiddie's Wizards Contract Has $1 Bonus If Team Wins NBA Title

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie's three-year, $62 million contract with the Washington Wizards includes some fascinating bonuses.

Chief among them is a $1 bonus for winning the NBA title, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and Bobby Marks of ESPN (10:20 mark). Yes, $1.

Marks added that the third year of the deal in the 2023-24 campaign—which is only partially guaranteed for $10 million—will guarantee for the full $18.8 million if Dinwiddie plays at least 50 games in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

It seems more likely that Dinwiddie will hit those thresholds than claim the extra dollar he has in his incentives for winning a title.

While the Wizards made major changes this offseason—in are Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday and rookie Corey Kispert, and most notably out is Russell Westbrook—they are far from a title contender. Frankly, making the playoffs in the Eastern Conference will be no small feat.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks remain major title contenders. The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will be good yet again this year. The Miami Heat had a big offseason and will be a threat. The New York Knicks added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier while retaining their core. The Chicago Bulls improved. The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors still have talent. The Charlotte Hornets will be an exciting watch with LaMelo Ball running the show.

The Wizards, who reached the postseason through the play-in tournament last year before being eliminated in five games by the Sixers in the first round, are hardly guaranteed to replicate that path. They've given Beal a better overall supporting cast than he had a year ago, but the Eastern Conference also improved around them. There will be a real battle for the play-in berths this year.

Regardless, Dinwiddie—who averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in the 2019-20 season before missing all but three games last season with a torn ACL—was a nice addition for the Wizards. Even if he isn't getting that extra dollar.