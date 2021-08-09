Antonio Brown on New Bucs Contract After Suspension, Injury: 'It's a New Chapter'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Antonio Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he was accused of sending intimidating texts to a woman who said he made unwanted advances toward her and pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery after an altercation with a moving truck driver.

Britney Taylor said in a civil lawsuit filed in September 2019 that Brown sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018. Brown and Taylor ultimately settled out of court, and Brown had his two-year probation from his guilty plea terminated a year early this summer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in turn, re-signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million after he was part of the team's run to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 campaign.

Brown discussed the new contract on Monday: "I'm just excited to be done with this stuff from the past. It's a new chapter for me. I'm excited to write it. I'm excited to be here."

Brown, who also underwent offseason arthroscopic knee surgery to repair an injury that kept him out of the NFC Championship Game last season before he returned for the Super Bowl, said Monday he was appreciative of the chance he's received with the Bucs:

"Life last year was uncertain. A lot of uncertainty. Would I even get the chance to play football, being suspended? I always remember at that point last year where I was at to make sure I appreciate [this]. Having the right respect and being grateful that I'm at this point right here. I've got all my goals in front of me and an opportunity to do what I love. There's a lot I can appreciate now."

"I've just learned to appreciate the position I'm in. Keep the right perspective. And stay grateful. A.P.G. Appreciation—appreciate the opportunity I get to do what I love. Keeping the right perspective. Knowing it's bigger than me. ... And just being grateful. Grateful to do what I love."

Brown, 33, caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Bucs last season. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two scores in the postseason.

While Brown is the No. 3 option among the wideouts behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin—and the team also has tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard and running back Leonard Fournette in the passing game—he's another weapon for Tom Brady as the Bucs look to repeat as champions.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that the veteran quarterback "continues to have a strong influence on Brown, who has likened Brady to a brother." It was reportedly Brady who pushed for the Bucs to sign Brown in the first place last offseason.