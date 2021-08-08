NFL Trade Rumors: Execs Believe Jaguars' 2020 1st-Rounder C.J. Henderson Is Available

James Gilbert/Getty Images

One year after selecting him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars might be ready to reverse course on C.J. Henderson in a big way.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported some NFL team executives have gotten the impression Henderson is available through trade. Fowler added there's no animosity between him and the Jaguars, but the front office could nonetheless look to move him.

Head coach Urban Meyer didn't have a hand in using the No. 9 overall pick on Henderson, but general manager Trent Baalke was the team's director of player personnel during the 2020 draft.

Still, the current regime may not feel as invested in the 22-year-old's success as the previous administration.

In the absence of a precipitating event, Fowler's report is surprising, to say the least.

Henderson was limited to eight games as a rookie, finishing with 36 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble. While it wasn't an otherworldly rookie campaign from the former Florida standout, he showed enough promise to earn some benefit of the doubt.

On Friday, the Jaguars activated Henderson from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. That set him up to compete in a scrimmage Sunday. However, he was conspicuous in his absence for the workout.

Perhaps the timing of Fowler's report is just a coincidence, coming in such close proximity to the scrimmage.

But it's the kind of thing that will almost certainly lead to questions for Meyer and Baalke ahead of the regular season.