Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

All eight regions making up the Little League World Series were in action Sunday for the first time this tournament.

The march back to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is now officially on across the country one year after the pandemic forced the cancelation of 2020's worldwide event. It was the first summer in Little League’s history without crowning a World Series champion since the annual event began in 1947.

Two years after River Ridge won Louisiana’s first LLWS title, Lafayette LL earned the opportunity to represent the state, kicking off their tournament with an 11-0 victory against North Boulder LL (Colorado) in the Southwest Region.

Here’s a look at all the action from Sunday.

(Note: Play is restricted to teams from the United States this summer because of COVID-19.)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 Little League World Series Regionals Results

Great Lakes Region

Warren County South LL (Kentucky) def. West Side LL (Ohio), 2-1

Taylor North LL (Michigan) def. Elmbrook LL (Wisconsin), 10-0

Mid-Atlantic Region

Toms River East LL (New Jersey) def. Canal LL (Delaware), 3-0

Pennsylvania vs. Washington D.C.

Midwest Region

Missouri vs. South Dakota

Nebraska vs. Minnesota

New England Region

Essex Town LL (Vermont) def. North Providence LL (Rhode Island), 1-0

New Hampshire vs. Maine

Northwest Region

Washington vs. Oregon

Idaho vs. Wyoming

Southeast Region

Nolensville LL (Tennessee) def. Jefferson County LL (West Virginia), 11-3

Northwood LL (South Carolina) def. Greenville LL (North Carolina), 6-0

Southwest Region

Lafayette LL (Louisiana) def. North Boulder LL (Colorado), 11-0

West Region

Queen Creek LL (Arizona) def. Torrance LL (South California), 1-0

Hawaii vs. Utah

Full bracket and box scores via LLWS

Sunday Highlights

Louisiana certainly looked capable of winning a second consecutive LLWS with five runs in its first two innings against Colorado. Of the 12 Louisiana players to enter the game Sunday, all but three recorded at least one hit as the team combined for 15 overall. Cooper Hawkins went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three runs batted in for Louisiana. Teammate Eli Clark also went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Colorado mustered just three hits in the loss.

Vermont and Rhode Island put on a spectacular pitchers' duel that may wind up as one of the battles of the tournament already.

Bryce Barber (VT) and Mike Ryan (RI) combined for 21 strikeouts in 4.1 and 4.2 innings, respectively. Ryan just barely edged Barber 11 strikeouts to 10, but Barber will be the one pitching again as Vermont grabbed a 1-0 victory to advance in the New England Region.

In fact, it was Barber who scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a single to Ryan—who moved to center field—before stealing second and then advancing to third on a groundout. An error on a throw to first in the next at-bat allowed Barber to reach home with no issue as Michael MacDougall picked up the win in relief by tossing 1.2 innings of no-hit ball.

Nolan Brown helped ensure his Tennessee club wouldn't have to sweat out a close match, launching a no-doubt home run to straightaway center field in the fifth inning of an 11-3 victory against West Virginia.

Arizona, meanwhile, needed just four hits to pick up a 1-0 victory over So. California, breaking a scoreless stalemate in the sixth and final inning when Baylor Denny doubled home Julian Lopez to plate the go-ahead run. That set up Gunner Brewer for the win in the bottom of the frame, which took little time.

Brewer needed just 19 pitches to close out the win, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a game-ending groundout to third.