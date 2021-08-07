X

    Patriots' Raekwon McMillan Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2021

    Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan reportedly suffered a torn ACL during a training camp practice that'll force him to miss the entire 2021 season.

    Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the news Saturday.

