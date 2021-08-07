Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Friday Scores and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The 2021 Little League World Series Regionals continued on Friday with action in the Southwest and Southeast.

This year's competition only features teams from the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive tests have also forced three teams (Texas East, Mississippi and Oklahoma) to leave the regionals.

The United States regional system remains the same, with teams vying to represent the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.

The regionals will run through August 14, with the World Series occurring from August 19-29. Williamsport, Pennsylvania will host the tournament as usual.

Here's a look at Friday's results alongside quick recaps for each of the five games.

Southwest Regional

New Mexico 6, Mississippi 0 (New Mexico was given 6-0 win after Mississippi left the regionals due to positive COVID-19 test)

Texas-West 11, Arkansas 1

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Southeast Regional

North Carolina 4, West Virginia 3

Florida 7, Virginia 3

Georgia 10, South Carolina 0

Tennessee 23, Alabama 0

Recaps

Texas-West 11, Arkansas 1

A seven-run fourth inning propelled Texas-West to an 11-1 win over Arkansas that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Carson Martin and Carter Nelson each had three RBI for Texas. Dylan Regala scored three runs and hit a triple, and Dillon Bruning had two runs and two hits each. Cason Parrish went the distance, striking out six and allowing just two hits and one run.

Arkansas' run was courtesy of Nathan Pfiefer, who hit a triple and scored on a Jack Steed single.

Texas-West is represented by Wylie Little League (Abilene). Arkansas is represented by Junior Deputy Little League out of Little Rock.

North Carolina 4, West Virginia 3

North Carolina held off a late rally from West Virginia to win 4-3.

The team representing Greenville Little League scored the winning run in the fourth inning after Parker Simo's single scored Rooke Knittle.

North Carolina scratched out all four of its runs from the second through fourth frames and took a 4-1 lead going into the top of the sixth. West Virginia's run was courtesy of a Serf Guerra leadoff homer.

However, West Virginia drew a pair of two-out, bases-loaded walks to slash North Carolina's edge. Simo ended the game with a strikeout, however.

West Virginia's team is from Jefferson County Little League (Shenandoah Junction).

Florida 7, Virginia 3

Florida scored three runs each in the third and fifth innings en route to the 7-3 win.

Frankie Brancaleone was the star for Florida. At the dish, he hit an RBI triple to cap Florida's three-run third-inning rally for a 4-0 lead. He also walked and scored Florida's final run.

On the mound, he threw four innings of one-run ball, striking out four.

Jaylin Jubray paced the Virginia offense, doubling and scoring in the fourth and hitting a two-run homer in the sixth.

Florida's team is out of Palm City (Martin County North Little League). Virginia's team is from Newport News (Warwick Little League).

Georgia 10, South Carolina 0

Hudson Clark and Gabe Galarza each had three hits and two runs for Georgia, who shut out South Carolina 10-0 in a game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Braxton Wilkinson struck out six over five scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and no walks in the process.

Georgia is represented by Columbus Northern Little League (Midland). South Carolina is represented by Northwood Little League (Taylors).

Tennessee 23, Alabama 0

Tennessee beat Alabama 23-0 in a game that ended after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Rocco Stark and Drew Wagner hit home runs for the team representing Nolensville Little League, and Nolan Brown struck out eight in three perfect innings.

Will Dreussi had a team-high four hits, and Tennessee as a whole had 19. Wagner led the team with five RBI.

Alabama is represented by the championship team from Sylacauga Little League.