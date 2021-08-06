Grayson Allen Reportedly Traded from Grizzlies to Bucks for Sam Merrill, Draft Picks

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly reached an agreement to trade guard Grayson Allen to the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

