Aaron Rodgers Praises Simone Biles for Prioritizing Mental Health at Tokyo Olympics

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers applauded gymnast Simone Biles on Friday for focusing on her mental health at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles, who entered the Games as the heavy favorite to win gold in the individual all-around, pulled out of several events in Tokyo, including the individual all-around, team competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, in the interest of preserving her mental health.

In an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Rodgers praised Biles, saying:

"I give Simone so much credit for her ability to speak the truth, her truth, and to answer tough questions, and to have the courage to say, 'I'm scared' and 'I don't feel like I should be out there.' She's the greatest gymnast of all time. And mental health [awareness] is an issue that is continuing to break down the stigmas that don't allow us to talk about it or only allow us to talk about it in a super negative, depressive, suicidal way. People of all ages and all professions are dealing with mental issues, especially during COVID. You've seen the suicide hotline [calls] going way up. We've seen so many different statistics around mental health.

"It's something we should be talking about and ways to help people get through it, whether it's techniques or therapy or just conversations letting people know they're not alone. And that's what Simone did. I'm very, very proud of her. I've gotten to know her a little bit at times over the years. And I think what she did and then the way she handled herself, cheering for her teammates, was really special to watch in a tough situation for her. And I give her just a tremendous amount of respect."

While Biles didn't leave Tokyo with a bevy of gold medals, she still won silver in the team competition, and she returned for the final gymnastics event of the Games as well, winning bronze in the balance beam.

