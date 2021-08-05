Glazer: Cowboys 'Fully Expect' Dak Prescott to Start Week 1 Despite Shoulder Injury

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys "fully expect" quarterback Dak Prescott to start Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, Jay Glazer reported on Fox Sports.

Prescott is dealing with a shoulder ailment that Glazer described as "more of a baseball injury" ahead of Thursday's preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The 28-year-old is also coming back from a season-ending ankle injury that ended his 2020 campaign in Week 5.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.