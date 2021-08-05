X

    Tom Brady: NFL Players Are 'Ignorant,' Need to 'Wake Up' After Forbes Team Value List

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady questioned whether the math adds up after ForbesMike Ozanian and Christina Settimi estimated the average value of an NFL franchise climbed 14 percent over the last year.

    That rosy financial outlook came despite the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the league's finances, which caused the NFL salary cap to fall by eight percent to $182.5 million.

    Brady wrote on Instagram that NFL players "better wake up" and think they're "ignorant" of the big picture:

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Tom Brady says NFL players are “ignorant,” after seeing the franchise revenues and values rise while the salary cap fell 20 percent. <a href="https://t.co/haeRUHv9Ch">pic.twitter.com/haeRUHv9Ch</a>

