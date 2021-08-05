Tom Brady: NFL Players Are 'Ignorant,' Need to 'Wake Up' After Forbes Team Value List

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady questioned whether the math adds up after Forbes' Mike Ozanian and Christina Settimi estimated the average value of an NFL franchise climbed 14 percent over the last year.

That rosy financial outlook came despite the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting the league's finances, which caused the NFL salary cap to fall by eight percent to $182.5 million.

Brady wrote on Instagram that NFL players "better wake up" and think they're "ignorant" of the big picture:

