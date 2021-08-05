Jack Grealish Completes Manchester City Transfer from Aston Villa on 6-Year Contract

Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP

Manchester City announced the official signing of Jack Grealish on Thursday, adding the midfielder on a six-year deal after a transfer from Aston Villa:

"I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City," Grealish said in a statement. "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world—it’s a dream come true to be part of this club."

Manchester City will pay a reported £100 million in the deal to break the British transfer record, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Grealish has spent the past eight years at Aston Villa, his boyhood club, totaling 32 goals across 213 appearances.

