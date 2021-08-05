Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Star Has 'Cut Off' Talks with 76ers, Open to Warriors Deal

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

While the Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trade options involving Ben Simmons, the All-Star point guard is reportedly not having personal contact with anyone in the organization.

Per Jason Dumas of KRON4 News in the Bay Area, Simmons "has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization" and everything is going through his agent, Rich Paul.

Dumas noted that Simmons is "open" to playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The Sixers have reportedly discussed Simmons in trade proposals with the Warriors, but the two sides have been unable to reach agreement.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on July 29 that Golden State turned down Philadelphia's request of Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman as well as picks No. 7 and No. 14 in this year's draft for Simmons.

Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has set an incredibly high price for Simmons in trade talks.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported last week on The Mismatch podcast (h/t Jeff Garcia of Locked on Spurs podcast) that the San Antonio Spurs turned down an offer of four first-round draft picks, three pick swaps and a young player for Simmons.

Per Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the Warriors and Sixers "reengaged" in talks involving Simmons on Wednesday, with Philadelphia described as being "extremely motivated to get this deal done."

Simmons' future in Philadelphia has been a subject of speculation since he struggled in the team's second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-year-old averaged just 9.9 points per game in the series, including five points on four field-goal attempts in the decisive Game 7.

Money is also another potential issue in a deal for Simmons. He is owed a total of $146.7 million over the next four seasons.

Playing for a team like the Warriors, who have an excellent pair of shooters in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when they are healthy, would decrease the pressure on Simmons to score in critical moments.

The 6'11", 240-pound Simmons has proved himself to be a very good regular-season player. The LSU alum is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first-team selection. He has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in 275 starts over the past four seasons.