UConn's Paige Bueckers Files Trademark for 'Paige Buckets' Nickname

AP Photo/Gary Landers

Connecticut star Paige Bueckers didn't wait long to capitalize on the NCAA's new rules regarding name, image and likeness.

The 5'11" guard filed an official trademark application on her "Paige Buckets" nickname in July.

She has also signed with Wasserman to represent her in NIL negotiations, joining Stanford star Cameron Brink.

Bueckers is already one of the most recognizable names in women's college basketball after having built a national profile in high school. She burnished her reputation by averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in her first year with the Huskies.

Her popularity and the impact it could have on women's basketball were cited in an independent gender equity review commissioned by the NCAA.

Bueckers stands to be a big beneficiary of the new NIL legislation. The Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman reported one estimate pegged her potential earnings at $1 million annually.