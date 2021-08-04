X

    UConn's Paige Bueckers Files Trademark for 'Paige Buckets' Nickname

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Gary Landers

    Connecticut star Paige Bueckers didn't wait long to capitalize on the NCAA's new rules regarding name, image and likeness.

    The 5'11" guard filed an official trademark application on her "Paige Buckets" nickname in July.

    Josh Gerben @JoshGerben

    Paige Bueckers has filed a trademark application for her nickname:<br><br>PAIGE BUCKETS<br><br>The filing was made on July 13th, just days after she won the ESPY for best college athlete in women's sports.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NIL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NIL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UConn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UConn</a> <a href="https://t.co/R9lSQCfc1w">pic.twitter.com/R9lSQCfc1w</a>

    She has also signed with Wasserman to represent her in NIL negotiations, joining Stanford star Cameron Brink.

    Wasserman @Wasserman

    𝘼 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙀𝙧𝙖 🏀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamWass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamWass</a> is excited to welcome <a href="https://twitter.com/cameronbrink22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cameronbrink22</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/paigebueckers1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paigebueckers1</a> as our first basketball NIL clients! <a href="https://t.co/ufHKO1dTNj">pic.twitter.com/ufHKO1dTNj</a>

    Bueckers is already one of the most recognizable names in women's college basketball after having built a national profile in high school. She burnished her reputation by averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in her first year with the Huskies.

    Her popularity and the impact it could have on women's basketball were cited in an independent gender equity review commissioned by the NCAA.

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    And Paige Bueckers came up a few times in the Kaplan report and Desser addendum <a href="https://t.co/1F8ssLQ2qs">pic.twitter.com/1F8ssLQ2qs</a>

    Bueckers stands to be a big beneficiary of the new NIL legislation. The Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman reported one estimate pegged her potential earnings at $1 million annually.

