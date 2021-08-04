Video: Katarina Johnson-Thompson Finishes 200m Olympic Heptathlon Heat After Injury

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson turned a disappointing injury during a 200-meter heat of the women's heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympics into a moment of personal triumph.

A calf injury caused Johnson-Thompson to fall on the track, but she waved off medical attention to cross the finish line.

"Unfortunately Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon," British Athletics said in a statement.

She was disqualified from the heat for leaving her lane.

Johnson-Thompson had suffered a ruptured Achilles in her left leg in December.

The 200-meter dash is the fourth of seven events in the women's heptathlon.

Johnson-Thompson completed the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and shot put. She won her hurdles heat and tied for second in the high jump. She was in fifth place in the overall standings going into the 200 meters.

The winner of the heptathlon at the 2019 World Championships, Johnson-Thompson was competing in the Olympics for the third time in her career. She finished sixth at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.