TMZ: Jaxson Hayes Tased by Police in Arrest Video; LAPD investigating Excessive Force

Footage of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' recent arrest surfaced Wednesday, and it showed Hayes getting tased by police.

In the video, Hayes is on the ground with three officers, one of whom appears to tase him in the chest. Two of the cops then roll on top of Hayes and handcuff him before police approach the person recording and the video shuts off:

According to TMZ Sports, Hayes was arrested in the early hours of July 28 in Los Angeles and charged with resisting arrest. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore later announced that the LAPD was launching an investigation into whether excessive force was used against Hayes by the police.

TMZ Sports also noted that the footage only shows what happened while Hayes was on the ground, but nothing before it.

The LAPD alleged in a statement that Hayes was the initial aggressor, saying:

"Body worn video captured Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence despite officers blocking his path and verbal commands for him to remain outside.

"Officers requested a backup and they attempted to place Hayes' hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers' grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall."

Hayes alleged that at one point during the altercation with police, pressure was applied to his neck and he had trouble breathing, prompting the excessive force investigation.

Per the Associated Press, police said they received a call in the early morning hours of July 28 about a potential domestic violence situation. Police said that when they encountered Hayes, he continually tried to enter a residence despite being asked to remain outside.

Police also said a woman declined to cooperate with an investigation into potential domestic violence involving Hayes.

According to TMZ Sports, Hayes was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released from custody on $25,000 bond.

Hayes, 21, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Texas, and he has spent his first two NBA seasons with the Pelicans.

The 6'11" big man averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 60 appearances for the Pels last season.