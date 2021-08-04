Ric Flair on WWE Release: 'Just Didn’t See Eye to Eye on Some Business Opportunities'

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Wrestling legend Ric Flair explained why he sought his release from WWE, which the company granted Tuesday.

Flair tweeted his gratitude toward WWE and wrote "We Have A Different Vision For My Future."

The 72-year-old elaborated a bit further with People's Maria Pasquini and Elissa Rosen.

"We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release," he said. "There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc's Jason Ounpraseuth) reported WWE Chairman Vince McMahon chose to let Flair go after he spoke to company officials about how his daughter, Charlotte, was being booked on programming.

The 16-time world champion told People that any rumors his release were related to Charlotte are "absolutely not true."

Last fall, WWE received criticism when reports surfaced about how the company was restricting the extent to which performers could engage with third parties.

Like Flair, former WWE star Mojo Rawley told TMZ Sports in July how he felt his departure allowed him more freedom to pursue non-wrestling opportunities.