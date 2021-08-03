Olympic Basketball 2021: Kevin Durant, Team USA Beat Spain to Advance to Semifinals

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Jayson Tatum added 13 off the bench, allowing the United States to overcome a spectacular Ricky Rubio performance on their way to a 95-81 win over Spain on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals at the 2021 Summer Games.

Rubio finished with a game-high 38 points in perhaps the most spectacular performance we've ever seen from the NBA veteran. He slashed his way relentlessly into the paint, getting to the line eight times, and knocked down four three-pointers as Team USA failed to contain him.

However, Rubio's heroics were not enough, as the remainder of Spain's roster proved unable to keep up. Sergio Rodriguez scored 16 off the bench, but Rubio's fellow starters combined for eight total points; players other than Rubio and Rodriguez shot a combined 10-of-34 from the floor.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.