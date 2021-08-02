Spencer Dinwiddie Rumors: Nets FA to Meet with Wizards amid Knicks Interest

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Spencer Dinwiddie, who played just three games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21 because of an injury, will reportedly meet with the Washington Wizards as he weighs his free-agency options, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania's report comes after Jordan Schultz of ESPN said the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Wizards are in a "three-way race" for Dinwiddie, with the Boston Celtics as a possible "dark-horse team."

