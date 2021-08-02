USC WR Bru McCoy Suspended After Arrest on Intimate Partner Violence Charge

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

USC has suspended wide receiver Bru McCoy, according to Keely Eure of USCFootball.com.

The decision came after McCoy was arrested and charged with intimate partner violence with injury in July, according to an L.A. Police Department spokesperson.

"USC does not condone violence of any kind," the school said in a statement. "We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time.

"The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."

A redshirt sophomore, McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, his first year on the field.

The Santa Ana, California, native originally committed to USC in January 2019. Shortly after enrolling, though, he entered the transfer portal and eventually landed at Texas. In May 2019, he left the Longhorns and transferred to USC.

Between an undisclosed illness and a lack of clarity about his eligibility, Trojans head coach Clay Helton confirmed in October 2019 the 6'3" pass-catcher would sit out the entire season.

With regard to his arrest, McCoy was released on bond on July 24 and is due back in court on Nov. 24.

Eure spoke to a source who said his suspension could continue through a portion of the 2021 season "due to the serious nature of the allegations." The Trojans open play Sept. 4 at home against San Jose State.