LiAngelo Ball Officially Named to Hornets' 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

The Charlotte Hornets released their NBA Summer League roster Monday, and it includes LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

The roster also features 2021 draft picks James Bouknight (No. 11 overall) and Kai Jones (No. 19). The competition is set to kick off Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old Ball is trying to join brothers LaMelo and Lonzo Ball in the NBA. He signed with the Detroit Pistons in December but was waived before making an appearance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.