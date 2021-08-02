Mavericks Rumors: Kyle Lowry No Longer Dallas' Focus in Free Agency Amid Heat Buzz

Scott Audette

A sign-and-trade between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors for unrestricted free agent guard Kyle Lowry seems close enough to completion that other teams are beginning to adjust their offseason plans.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have pivoted, believing a Lowry-to-Miami deal is inevitable.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Miami could send guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa to Toronto:

Earlier Sunday, the Heat exercised their $19.4 million option on Dragic's contract.

Stein added that the Mavs were expected to be front-runners for Lowry along with the Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

It's unclear who Dallas could target after moving on from the Raptors veteran. The list of available guards is top-heavy, with Chris Paul another option. Paul reportedly declined his player option with the Phoenix Suns earlier Sunday but may still return to the team he helped guide to the NBA Finals.

Other options include Spencer Dinwiddie, Mike Conley, Victor Oladipo, Dennis Schroder and DeMar DeRozan.

Stein reported the Heat will try to reunite Lowry with DeRozan—who starred alongside Lowry with Toronto from 2012-13 to 2017-18.

Dallas is looking to bounce back after a first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers for the second consecutive year. It'll seemingly have to do so without adding Lowry.

That goes for the rest of the NBA, too, as he appears to be headed to South Florida shortly after free agency opens Monday.