Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Spent $1.8M on 13-Carat Diamonds for His Teeth

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly spent $1.8 million for natural porcelain veneers encrusted with diamonds as part of a "full mouth reconstruction" to replace 28 teeth.

TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Beckham enlisted celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, who previously worked for musicians Post Malone and Chris Brown, to handle the process, which included 13-carat diamonds.

The work featured a "iced-out cross on his fang" and several back teeth "infused with gems," per TMZ.

Beckham, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to return for the Browns this season after suffering a torn ACL last October.

Last week, the 28-year-old LSU product told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that "there's something special going on" in Cleveland heading into the 2021 campaign.

"The only reason to do this is to get one of them rings. The whole reason," Beckham said, later adding, "Cleveland needs a championship, and I think that's the goal."

He's heading into the third season of a five-year, $90 million contract, which will bring his career on-field earnings to $108.9 million, per Spotrac.

Beckham and the Browns are scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 12 when they visit the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in one of the opening week's marquee games.