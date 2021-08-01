X

    Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Pommel Horse Medal Winners, Scores and Results

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2021

    AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

    For the second consecutive Olympics, Great Britain's Max Whitlock is a gold medalist in pommel horse.

    Whitlock scored a 15.583 in the event at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, allowing him to edge out Chinese Taipei's Chih Kai Lee, who won silver with a score of 15.400.

    Japan's Kazuma Kaya was the bronze medalist with a 14.900 score.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this event.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!