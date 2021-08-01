Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Pommel Horse Medal Winners, Scores and Results

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

For the second consecutive Olympics, Great Britain's Max Whitlock is a gold medalist in pommel horse.

Whitlock scored a 15.583 in the event at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, allowing him to edge out Chinese Taipei's Chih Kai Lee, who won silver with a score of 15.400.

Japan's Kazuma Kaya was the bronze medalist with a 14.900 score.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this event.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.