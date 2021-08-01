Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Floor Medal Winners, Scores and Results

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Israel's Artem Dolgopyat took gold in the men's floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Dolgopyat made history in the process, becoming the first Israeli man to win an Olympic medal of any kind in men's gymnastics.

The 24-year-old finished with a score of 14.933, winning gold on a degree of difficulty tiebreaker with Spain's Rayderley Zapata, who took silver with the same score. China's Xiao Ruoteng won bronze with a 14.766.

Here are the results for the men's floor exercise, courtesy of the Games' official site:

1. Artem Dolgopyat (ISR): 14.933

2. Rayderley Zapata (ESP): 14.933

3. Xiao Ruoteng (CHN): 14.766

4. Sunghyun Ryu (KOR): 14.233

5. Milad Karimi (KAZ): 14.133

6. Yul Moldauer (USA): 13.533

7. Nikita Nagornyy (ROC): 13.066

8. Hansol Kim (KOR): 13.066

In addition to Dolgopyat being Israel's first gold medalist in men's gymnastics and first gold medalist at these Games, he is only Israel's second gold medalist at the Olympics.

Israel had not won gold in anything since 2004, when Gal Fridman became the first Israeli Olympic gold medalist, winning the sailing competition.

According to Haaretz, Dolgopyat received a congratulatory message from Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said: "Thanks, Artem! We've made history. I congratulate Artem for winning a gold medal. It's a great pride for all of Israel's citizens."

The State of Israel's Twitter account tweeted video of Dolgopyat receiving his gold medal after the competition:

While much of the focus was on Dolgopyat making Israeli Olympic history, Zapata did something special as well, breaking a long medal drought for Spain in men's gymnastics, per BBC Sport:

Spain now has four all-time medals in men's gymnastics. The previous three were won by Gervasio Deferr, who took gold in the vault in 2000 and 2004, and silver in the floor exercise in 2008.

Bronze medalist Xiao is now a three-time medalist in Tokyo, as he previously won silver in the individual all-around and bronze in the team competition.

American Yul Moldauer was the only American hopeful in the floor exercise, but he had to settle for sixth with a score of 13.533.