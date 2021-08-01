Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 50M Freestyle Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Emma McKeon is having one heck of an Olympics.

The Australian swimming superstar won her sixth medal of the Tokyo Games on Saturday night, winning the 50-meter freestyle in Olympic-record time (23.81).

Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem took the silver (24.07), while Denmark's Pernille Blume won bronze (24.21).

The United States' Abbey Weitzeil finished eighth (24.41).

McKeon later became just the second woman in Olympics history to win a seventh medal in a single sport after winning gold in the 4x100-meter medley relay on Saturday evening (Sunday in Tokyo), joining Soviet Union gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952. She holds the record for most career Olympic medals by an Australian athlete with 11.

McKeon has already won gold at these Games in the 100-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay. She took the bronze in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay, the 100-meter butterfly and the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

She's been one of the stories at the Tokyo Games. But the fact that Sjoestroem even competed is remarkable.

The Swedish swimmer, who is the world-record holder (23.67) in the 50-meter free, broke her elbow in February and needed to have a metal plate and six screws inserted, along with 16 stitches to help heal her arm.

"Because of COVID I've been staying a lot in Sweden [and] then the risk of slipping on ice gets much higher. So I slipped and I fell on my elbow, and I broke the bone," she told Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press in June. "It went completely off."

The ice hasn't been kind to Sjoestroem. But she's still dynamic in the pool.