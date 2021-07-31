Former Falcons, Giants RB Devonta Freeman, Saints Agree to 1-Year Contract

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Looking for reinforcements in the backfield early in training camp, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with veteran running back Devonta Freeman.

Freeman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client has agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints after the two sides met for a visit Saturday.

Freeman confirmed the deal with NFL reporter Josina Anderson and spoke about joining the team.

Freeman will join a Saints backfield group that already includes Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and Ty Montgomery.

This marks the second straight offseason that Freeman has been a free agent. The 29-year-old waited until Sept. 23 to sign with the New York Giants last year, though he admitted the previous month that free agency was "kind of slow" because of the pandemic.

Freeman only appeared in five games for the Giants before suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles that ended his season.

The Buffalo Bills added Freeman to their practice squad in January, but he became a free agent on Feb. 1 when his contract expired.

A seven-year veteran, Freeman played six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2014-19. He made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The Florida State alum had three straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored a total of 35 touchdowns in 45 games from 2015-17.

Kamara is entrenched as the starter in New Orleans. Freeman does have a history of being an excellent receiver out of the backfield, so he can compete for a backup role in the offense during training camp.