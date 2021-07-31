Aaron Rodgers Says He's '100% All-In' After Agreeing to Revised Packers Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite taking plenty of time to weigh his future with the team, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers left no doubt as to his level of commitment for the 2021 NFL season.

The nine-time Pro Bowler told former teammate James Jones on NFL Network his first day back "was a little strange" given everything that had transpired. He added that he's still "100 percent all-in."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.