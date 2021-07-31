Rays' Tyler Glasnow Reportedly Expected to Undergo Tommy John Surgery for UCL Injury

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays star Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The involved parties haven't decided on that course of action, though, as Glasnow could rehab his partially torn UCL. Should he have the procedure, the right-hander could return during the 2022 season but might be out until 2023.

