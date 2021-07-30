Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler Fight Reportedly Agreed to for UFC 268

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler reportedly have "verbally agreed" on a matchup at UFC 268, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

While Okamoto reported that a venue and date for the event have yet to be agreed upon, "the target is Nov. 6. [at] Madison Square Garden."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.