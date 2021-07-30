X

    Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler Fight Reportedly Agreed to for UFC 268

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2021

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler reportedly have "verbally agreed" on a matchup at UFC 268, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto

    While Okamoto reported that a venue and date for the event have yet to be agreed upon, "the target is Nov. 6. [at] Madison Square Garden."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

