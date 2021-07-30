Former Steelers Star Troy Polamalu Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before HOF Induction

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Troy Polamalu's status for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is uncertain after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend announced on Twitter he feels "great" and his family is doing well.

David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, issued a statement (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) in the wake of Polamalu's COVID diagnosis:

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications. We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be—and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

Polamalu was originally voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of last year's class that was announced in February 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's enshrinement ceremony was postponed. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two separate induction ceremonies this year for the 2020 and 2021 classes.

The 2020 class is scheduled to be inducted Aug. 7.

Polamalu is regarded as one of the best safeties in NFL history. He spent his entire 12-year career with the Steelers after being selected No. 16 overall in the 2003 draft.

The USC alum was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, All-Pro first team four times, won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and won two Super Bowl titles.