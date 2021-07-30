Knicks, Spurs, Mavs and Teams with Most Cap Space Entering 2021 NBA Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have the most cap space in the NBA heading into free agency, with the San Antonio Spurs not too far behind, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac:

Smith also noted the New Orleans Pelicans could have as much as $36.6 million in cap space if they "wipe the books clean," but they are currently over the cap with decisions to be made regarding restricted free agents like Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

The Knicks will have a lot of flexibility with Julius Randle the only player under contract set to make more than $10 million next season, per Spotrac. His $19.8 million deal is only partially guaranteed, although he will likely stay with the team after his breakout 2020-21 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

