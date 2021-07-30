Jericho Sims' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

After spending their first three draft picks filling out their backcourt depth, the New York Knicks pivoted to the frontcourt with the No. 58 selection on Thursday, grabbing big man Jericho Sims out of the University of Texas.

Sims had a solid college career, averaging 9.2 points 7.2 rebounds for the Longhorns in 2020-21, but began to further impress NBA scouts during the pre-draft combine when he registered a 44.5-inch max vertical. The leap matched Hamidou Diallo's 2017 mark for the second-highest in combine history.

Here's a look at how he fits in with the Knicks:

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jericho Sims

Position: C

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Robert Williams

Scouting Report: Physical tools and bounce alone might be enough for Sims to stick as a finishing specialist and energizer.

Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

R.J. Barrett, SF: $8.2M (2023)

Obi Toppin, PF: $5M (2024)

Kevin Knox, SF: $4.6M (2022)

Lucas Vildoza, PG: $3.3M (2024)

Immanuel Quickley, SG $2.2M (2024)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.8M (2022)

Norvel Pelle, PF: $1.1M (2023)

Quentin Grimes, SG: $1.8M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Rokas Jokubaitis, PG/SG: (no projected first-year salary available)

Miles McBride, PG: (no projected first-year salary available)

Jericho Sims, C: (no projected first-year salary available)

Free Agents

Derrick Rose, PG: UFA

Alec Burks, SG: UFA

Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

Elfrid Payton, PG: UFA

Frank Ntilikina, PG: RFA

Reggie Bullock, SF: UFA

Taj Gibson, PF: UFA

Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

With Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin holding down the front court exceptionally well last season, the Knicks can take their time and try to develop Sims into a legitimate NBA center.

It remains to be seen how long that process will take. Rarely do centers come into the NBA as rookies looking like the best version of themselves. For Sims to be the exception he'll have to play well beyond his draft position.

As the Knicks focus on improving their backcourt, the front office made sure to pick up a forward in the draft who could pay dividends down the line with the right player development systems in place.