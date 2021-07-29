Randall Cobb Says Packers Players Compared Trade from Texans to Getting Out of Prison

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Randall Cobb is happy to be back with the Green Bay Packers. Very, very happy.

The team traded a reported sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans to land Cobb, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, and the veteran wide receiver told reporters he was relieved to be back on a contender like Green Bay after toiling in Houston last season:

Cobb has Aaron Rodgers to thank. The defending MVP had a long standoff with the Packers this offseason but will return for the 2021 campaign. And general manager Brian Gutekunst made it very clear that Rodgers wanted Cobb back in Green Bay, who told reporters Thursday:

"I think that's a big part of it. Obviously without Aaron, I don't think we would probably be pursuing that. Randall's still a really good player. Seeing him last night just kind of reminded me what an impact he'll have in our locker room and for our football team. But this was a very important thing for Aaron, and that's why we did it."

Cobb, 30, will give Rodgers and the Packers a solid option out of the slot. He spent his first eight seasons with Green Bay, accumulating 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 after setting career highs in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and scores (12).

Green Bay shouldn't expect that level of production. While Cobb was solid for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 (55 catches for 828 yards and three scores), he struggled alongside the rest of the Texans in 2020, playing in just 10 games and catching 38 passes for 441 yards and three scores.

Those Texans are rebuilding. These Packers are Super Bowl contenders. Cobb is a regular old Andy Dufresne after Wednesday's trade.