    Dak Prescott Expected to Play in Cowboys' Preseason Despite Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

    Dak Prescott left the Dallas Cowboys' practice Wednesday with a right shoulder strain

    But head coach Mike McCarthy expects Prescott to be good to go once the preseason rolls around, per multiple reports: 

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Based on the reports Mike McCarthy has received from the team medical staff, he still expects Dak Prescott to play in the preseason

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) will resume throwing in two or three days, coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s not of high concern. I think it was smart when he pulled up when did.”

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys have planned for QB Dak Prescott, who turned 28 today, to play this preseason. Shoulder strain hasn’t changed that. Coach Mike McCarthy: “I don’t see us getting away from our preliminary plan.”

