Dak Prescott Expected to Play in Cowboys' Preseason Despite Shoulder Injury

Dak Prescott Expected to Play in Cowboys' Preseason Despite Shoulder InjuryJuly 29, 2021
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
Dak Prescott left the Dallas Cowboys' practice Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.
But head coach Mike McCarthy expects Prescott to be good to go once the preseason rolls around, per multiple reports:
