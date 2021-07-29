Lamar Odom vs. Riddick Bowe Celebrity Boxing Contract Agreed To for October 2 Fight

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is set to take a big step up in competition for his second career boxing match, as he will face former world heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe.

According to TMZ Sports, Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman said Odom vs. Bowe will take place Oct. 2 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, and it will air on Fite TV.

The 41-year-old Odom is a two-time NBA champion and one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year who had his first boxing match in June against former pop star Aaron Carter.

At 6'10", Odom is more than a foot taller than Carter, which allowed him to dominate the exhibition and knock Carter out in the second round.

Odom figures to have a much tougher time against the 53-year-old Bowe, who owns a career professional boxing record of 43-1 with one no-contest.

Bowe's only defeat was a majority decision loss to Evander Holyfield in 1993, although he previously beat Holyfield for the WBA, WBC and IBF world heavyweight titles in 1992 and would go on to beat Holyfield again in 1995 by technical knockout.

In addition to being a world champion, Bowe won a silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

The last professional fight of Bowe's career was back in 2008, when he beat Germany's Gene Pukall by unanimous decision to move his career record to 43-1.

Bowe did try his hand at kickboxing briefly in 2013, although he lost to Yevgeniy Golovin in his only official fight.

Despite the long layoff from boxing, Bowe's experience figures to give him a significant edge over Odom, who has never fought someone of Bowe's caliber.