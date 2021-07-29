Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 4x200M Freestyle Relay Medal Winners and Times

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

China pulled off a thrilling upset in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay, winning the gold medal over the heavy favorites from Australia.

The United States won silver thanks to a massive rally by team anchor Katie Ledecky as the Australians settled for bronze. Amazingly, all three countries shattered the previous world record of 7:41.50, held by the Australians. China finished the medal race in 7:40.33.

Here's a look at the full results:

Women's 4x200M Freestyle Relay Final Results

1. China (Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie): 7:40.33

2. USA (Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin, Katie Ledecky): 7:40.73

3. Australia (Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale): 7:41.29

4. Canada (Summer McIntosh, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez, Penny Oleksiak): 7:43.77

5. Russian Olympic Committee (Anna Egorova, Valeriia Salamatina, Veronika Andrusenko, Anastasia Guzhenkova): 7:52.15

6. Germany (Isabel Gose, Leonie Marlen Kullmann, Marie Pietruschka, Annika Bruhn): 7:53.89

7. Hungary (Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Laura Veres, Ajna Kesely, Boglarka Kapas): 7:56.62

8. France (Charlotte Bonnet, Assia Touati, Lucile Tessariol, Margaux Fabre): 7:58.15

China led wire-to-wire, fighting off repeated attempts by Australia to get out in front. That wouldn't happen.

Instead, it was the United States making an incredible charge on the last leg when Ledecky entered the pool. After failing to medal in the individual 200-meter freestyle, Ledecky put together a tremendous split of 1:53.76—nearly two seconds off her time in the individual Wednesday—which, along with Katie McLaughlin's split of 1:55.38, helped the U.S. move from fourth place to second.

Just about every country that competed in the final set about overachieving Thursday as one of the overall fastest relays of the Olympic Games concluded in less than eight minutes.

Perhaps with another length, the United States is able to complete the comeback. As it stands, the silver medal will go down as one of the more impressive collected by USA Swimming during the Games.

A complete and total team effort has the Americans back on the podium once again.