Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200M Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200M Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times and ResultsJuly 29, 2021
Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook made a late push in the men's 200-meter breaststroke Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming the gold medal in the event.
Stubblety-Cook (unofficial time of 2:06.38) caught and passed the Netherlands' Arno Kamminga (2:07.01) and Finland's Matti Mattsson (2:07.13) in the final lap. His time set a new Olympic record, with Russia's Anton Chupkov setting the world record (2:06.12) in 2019.
#TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics
OLYMPIC RECORD for Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a><br><br>📺: NBC<br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh">https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh</a><br>📱: NBC Sports App <a href="https://t.co/LK0fVb8t2y">pic.twitter.com/LK0fVb8t2y</a>
The United States' Nic Fink (2:07.93) finished fifth.
This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.