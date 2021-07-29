Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200M Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

Al Bello/Getty Images

Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook made a late push in the men's 200-meter breaststroke Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming the gold medal in the event.

Stubblety-Cook (unofficial time of 2:06.38) caught and passed the Netherlands' Arno Kamminga (2:07.01) and Finland's Matti Mattsson (2:07.13) in the final lap. His time set a new Olympic record, with Russia's Anton Chupkov setting the world record (2:06.12) in 2019.

The United States' Nic Fink (2:07.93) finished fifth.

