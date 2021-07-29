X

    Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200M Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 29, 2021

    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook made a late push in the men's 200-meter breaststroke Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming the gold medal in the event.

    Stubblety-Cook (unofficial time of 2:06.38) caught and passed the Netherlands' Arno Kamminga (2:07.01) and Finland's Matti Mattsson (2:07.13) in the final lap. His time set a new Olympic record, with Russia's Anton Chupkov setting the world record (2:06.12) in 2019.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    OLYMPIC RECORD for Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a><br><br>📺: NBC<br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh">https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh</a><br>📱: NBC Sports App <a href="https://t.co/LK0fVb8t2y">pic.twitter.com/LK0fVb8t2y</a>

    The United States' Nic Fink (2:07.93) finished fifth.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!