Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Rockies Star Before Deadline

The trade market for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story "has become more active in last 24 hours," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi added the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are among the teams interested in Story prior to Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Oakland Athletics are acquiring Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins for Jesus Luzardo. With Marte off the board, Story is arguably the best position player available.

However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported some around MLB "are alarmed by his poor throwing." His throws from short have less velocity compared to years past, and his six throwing errors are one away from tying a career high.

The 28-year-old went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation in late May. While he was back on the field by June 10, it's fair to wonder whether his elbow is still causing him trouble.

Story's struggles aren't limited to defense. Through 87 games, he's batting .240 with a .733 OPS.

According to FanGraphs, his strikeout rate (23.8 percent) is on pace to be a personal best, so it isn't a simple case of whiffing more frequently. For whatever reason, the power isn't there—a .182 isolated power—relative to his usual production.

Rosenthal went on to say the Rockies may hold on to Story through the deadline so they can receive a compensatory draft pick after they extend a qualifying offer in the offseason and he presumably signs elsewhere. Colorado would be willing to take that step rather than agree to what the front office believes would be a lackluster return.

Perhaps that's a way to drive up the price for Story, since the Rockies have seen his value continue to fall as the season unfolds.

The Athletic's Nick Groke argued that a missed opportunity to trade Story would be a "significant failure" given that the organization would not have anything to show for what was once a prized asset.