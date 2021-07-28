Randall Cobb Confirms Packers Trade from Texans amid Rodgers Buzz: 'I'm Coming Home'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Randall Cobb is on the verge of a return to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Packers are finalizing a trade with the Houston Texans for Cobb at the behest of Aaron Rodgers. The receiver all but confirmed he's headed north to Green Bay:

Cobb spent eight seasons with the Packers and was a steady target for Rodgers. He caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns.

When the 30-year-old signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2019, Rodgers quoted The Shawshank Redemption in an Instagram post, saying, "some birds aren't meant to be caged" and "I guess I just miss my friend."

Rodgers and the Packers have been in a standoff all season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the two sides had a breakthrough after Green Bay committed to making some "concessions" to the three-time MVP.

If it keeps the future Hall of Famer happy, then bringing Cobb back makes sense because a trade shouldn't come at a steep cost. He does, however, have an $8.5 million salary-cap hit in 2021.

As well, the Packers selected Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers in the third round in April to presumably operate out of the slot, where Cobb has been the most successful.

"You can never have enough good players," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters when asked about Cobb and Rodgers. "I think we have a pretty good staff that will find ways to incorporate those guys. The possibility of that happening, we're really excited about."

Schefter reported the Packers pledged to reexamine Aaron Rodgers' long-term fit with the team next offseason, which "implies that the team will trade Rodgers if he still feels the way he has about the Packers' culture and decision-making."

Should Rodgers move on in 2022, Cobb's reunion with Green Bay could be short-lived.