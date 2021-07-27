The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Golden Eagles, Boeheim’s Army Advance

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament continued on Monday, with a number of intriguing matchups on the docket and the defending champions in action.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and highlights.

Scores

Autism Army def. Always Us, 76-71

Golden Eagles def. Playing for Jimmy V, 71-64

Boeheim's Army def. Heartfire, 68-62

Always a Brave def. Jackson TN Underdawgs, 70-50

Recap

Always Us didn't have an answer for the Autism Army's trio of Delroy James (19 points, six rebounds), J'Covan Brown (18 points) and Darryl Monroe (18 points, seven boards) on Monday. And they couldn't protect a 14-point lead in the process.

It was a heck of a way to open Monday's action at The Basketball Tournament.

Paul White led Always Us with 13 points.

With the win, Autism Army advanced to the third round.

In the day's second game, the defending champion Golden Eagles faced a stiff test from Playing for Jimmy V. Thanks to Jamil Wilson (17 points, five rebounds) and Elgin Cook (16 points, five boards), however, they held off the challenge.

That spoiled a 20-point performance from Tyler Stone and sent the defending champs into the third round, where they'll face Autism Army in what is shaping up to be an intriguing matchup.

Meanwhile, Boeheim's Army has become a team to watch, given the talent they boast led by players like Chris McCullough, Tyler Lydon and Tyrese Rice.

But was Keifer Sykes off the bench who popped off for the Syracuse alum, posting 17 points in the win.

The Heartfire erased a 13-point deficit early in the game to make it a nail-biter. But Boeheims Army was too good in the Elam Ending, with McCullough sinking the final bucket to send his team to the third round.

In the day's final game, Always a Brave smashed the Jackson TN Underdawgs behind Darrell Brown Jr.'s 18 points, six boards and six assists.

Just look at this sauce:

Always a Brave now heads to the third round.