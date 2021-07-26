Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Have Made Offer for Rockies' Trevor Story Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The New York Yankees have made a trade offer to the Colorado Rockies for two-time All-Star Trevor Story, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman added there was "no evidence of any traction there at this point," and that Colorado hasn't resigned itself to moving the shortstop prior to Friday's MLB trade deadline.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported last Thursday that the Yankees had "checked in" on Story, and the Milwaukee Brewers have done the same, per Heyman.

Because they're 19 games back of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West, one would expect the Rockies to move Story by the end of the week. They could instead keep him through the rest of the year, extend him the qualifying offer, and then receive a compensation pick in the event he signs elsewhere.

The Athletic's Nick Groke labeled an inability to trade Story as a "significant failure" from Colorado's perspective.

The 28-year-old's performance might be complicating matters. Through 85 games, he has 12 home runs, 46 RBI and a .737 OPS. That last number is on pace to be a career low.

Story battled right elbow inflammation earlier in the year, which can perhaps explain his underwhelming production at the plate. Still, there's no getting around the fact his value has gone down from where it was in the offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Heyman didn't provide specifics regarding the Yankees' offer, but the lack of an agreement between the two teams would seemingly indicate it wasn't up to the Rockies' expectations.

As the deadline inches closer, potential suitors may feel a level of desperation creeping in. But it's difficult to see how Colorado's leverage will improve significantly between now and then.