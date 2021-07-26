Cubs Trade Rumors: Kyle Hendricks 'Definitely Not Being Shopped' Ahead of Deadline

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is "definitely not being shopped," a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, and barring a monster offer, the Cubs are "not trying to move him."

Feinsand added that the Cubs "have a number of players up for grabs," however.

