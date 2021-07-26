Jonathan Allen, WFT Agree to 4-Year $72M Contract Extension With $30M Signing Bonus

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen have agreed to a four-year extension worth $72 million, the player's agent announced Monday:

Allen also showed his excitement about the new deal:

The average of $18 million per year will rank fourth among defensive tackles in the NFL, per Spotrac. The $30 million guaranteed at signing ranks sixth at the position.

Allen was a first-round pick in the 2017 draft and has started every game he has played during his four years in the league. He has missed only one game in the last three years and totaled 16 sacks in that stretch.

