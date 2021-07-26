Russell Wilson Agrees to Contract for Fanatics to Be Exclusive Memorabilia Partner

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reached an exclusive, multiyear partnership with memorabilia and collectibles company Fanatics, the two sides announced Monday.

"Fanatics is at the top of the game for memorabilia and collectibles, and I can't think of a better partner in this area," Wilson said in a statement. "I know Fanatics will provide my fans with the best assortment of autographed collectibles, merchandise and game-used equipment."

As part of the agreement, all officially licensed Wilson gear will be sold and distributed by Fanatics.

"Russell Wilson is one of the NFL's most exciting players but, more importantly, is one of the great ambassadors for the game and across the sports world overall," said Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer. "Throughout all stops in his football career Russell has developed great relationships with his fans, and we're thrilled to begin this partnership and find new, innovative ways to bring them closer to him."

Fanatics already boasts Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice and Charles Woodson among its past and present players in the NFL. Shohei Ohtani, Zion Williamson, Pete Alonso and Sabrina Ionescu also have exclusive deals with Fanatics.

Wilson will also host fan-driven engagement events during the partnership.

No further details were released regarding any potential events.