    Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 100m Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times and Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2021
    Davis Ramos/Getty Images

    Great Britain's Adam Peaty defended his 100-meter backstroke gold medal, winning the event on Sunday night at the Tokyo Games. 

    Peaty finished with an unofficial time of 57.37 seconds, besting silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands (58.00) and bronze medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy (58.33). 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    Back-to-back golds for Great Britain's Adam Peaty in the men's 100m breaststroke! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a><br><br>📺 NBC<br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/XznsNz3Xze">https://t.co/XznsNz3Xze</a><br>📱 NBC Sports App <a href="https://t.co/eHBY7bkOoD">pic.twitter.com/eHBY7bkOoD</a>

    The United States' Michael Andrew finished in fourth (58.84). 

    It wasn't one of Peaty's signature performances, at least by his lofty standards, as he didn't match his world record time (56.88 seconds, set in 2019) or his Olympic record (57.13 seconds, set at the Rio Games in 2016). But his second consecutive conquest in the event solidified him as the greatest short-distance breaststroke swimmer in history.

    He also became the first British swimmer to ever successfully defend their gold medal. There are athletes who dominate their sport, and then there is Peaty:

    Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen

    To call Adam Peaty the 100m breaststroke 🐐 is almost an understatement, somehow 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/oMIGZMC8x2">pic.twitter.com/oMIGZMC8x2</a>

    Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi

    Adam Peaty repeats as Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and now has the 17 fastest times in history. God of the sea. He added the Poseidon tattoo in 2018. (Peaty’s Instagram/Eurosport) <a href="https://t.co/jVMbQMzaqn">pic.twitter.com/jVMbQMzaqn</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Americans fourth and T-6th in men's 100 breastroke, as the incomparable Adam Peaty wins his second straight gold in this event. A couple of strong performances around him, but he is unbeatable in this event.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Adam Peaty is (still) a beast.

    And yes, he was excited about his win.

    Rob Harris @RobHarris

    “It’s about who f***ing wants it more … l’m so f***ing relieved” - Adam Peaty says poolside live on the BBC (around 0320am in UK) after winning gold

    "I haven't felt this good since 2016. It just means the world for me," Peaty told the BBC after his win. "It's not who is the best all year round, it's the person who wants it more. Thank you to the nation for being behind me. This victory wasn't mine—it was a great swimming team, my family, my friends."

    Outside of perhaps Simone Biles dominating in gymnastics, there wasn't anything more automatic at these Tokyo Games than Peaty dominating the 100-meter breaststroke. Yet again, he made his victory feel like a foregone conclusion.

